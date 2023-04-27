Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Offices

Mountain View Offices for Sale in Georgia

commercial property
368
hotels
56
investment properties
11
business for sale
1
Office To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Office in Agaraki, Georgia
Office
Agaraki, Georgia
353 m² Number of floors 4
€ 480,000
Frontier shopping mall in 353 sq.m. on the 1st and -1st floors of the shopping center. Suita…
Realting.com
Go

Regions with properties for sale

Tbilisi
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir