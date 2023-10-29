Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Mtskheta-Mtianeti, Georgia

3 properties total found
Manufacture 2 bathrooms with surveillance security system, with parking, with with repair in Saguramo, Georgia
Manufacture 2 bathrooms with surveillance security system, with parking, with with repair
Saguramo, Georgia
Bathrooms count 2
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
€2,18M
Hotel 12 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Gudauri, Georgia
Hotel 12 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Gudauri, Georgia
Rooms 16
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 4
Worker Aparthotel for sale in the ski resort of Gudauri. The area of the land is 1200 m2, th…
€690,000
Hotel 40 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Arsha, Georgia
Hotel 40 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Arsha, Georgia
Bedrooms 40
Area 3 500 m²
Number of floors 5
Total building area & ndash; 3500 sq.m. Land Area & ndash; 10,000 sq.m. Floors & ndash; 5 …
€7,65M
