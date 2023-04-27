Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia

Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Georgia

hotels
56
offices
30
investment properties
11
business for sale
1
18 properties total found
Established business 3 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Established business 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m² Number of floors 3
Price on request
A finished business is for sale in Tbilisi in a historic area near sulfur baths and the fort…
Hotel 1 room in Gonio, Georgia
Hotel 1 room
Gonio, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m² Number of floors 20
€ 65,186
Wyndham World Brand Apartment with guaranteed returns and capitalization of at least 30% per…
Hotel 12 bedrooms in Gudauri, Georgia
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Gudauri, Georgia
16 Number of rooms 800 m² Number of floors 4
€ 690,000
Worker Aparthotel for sale in the ski resort of Gudauri. The area of the land is 1200 m2, th…
Hotel 10 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
21 Number of rooms 10 bath 1 100 m² Number of floors 4
€ 2,806,625
Exclusive offer! For sale a newly built premium class hotel in the very center of Tbilisi, t…
Hotel 10 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
10 Number of rooms 10 bath 950 m² Number of floors 6
€ 2,353,944
Exclusive offer! For sale a newly built premium hotel in the very center of Tbilisi, Vera di…
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
2 400 m² Number of floors 8
€ 3,168,771
Realting.com
Go
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 030 m² Number of floors 5
€ 1,901,262
LOCATION: The 4-star hotel has a unique location, drowning in greenery of a hill majestical…
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 800 m² Number of floors 9
€ 2,851,893
32 non-smoking rooms 9 floors Elevator Kitchen / Laundry / Household …
Hotel 17 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Hotel 17 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
710 m² Number of floors 5
€ 1,520,000
Fully equipped hotel for sale in the center of Tbilisi. Three floors, an attic and a baseme…
Hotel 21 bedroom in Tbilisi, Georgia
Hotel 21 bedroom
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 100 m² Number of floors 6
€ 3,700,000
For sale 6-storey newly built hotel in Old Tbilisi with beautiful views. The hotel opened in…
Hotel 40 bedrooms in Achkhoti, Georgia
Hotel 40 bedrooms
Achkhoti, Georgia
3 500 m² Number of floors 5
€ 7,650,000
Total building area & ndash; 3500 sq.m. Land Area & ndash; 10,000 sq.m. Floors & ndash; 5 …
Office in Agaraki, Georgia
Office
Agaraki, Georgia
353 m² Number of floors 4
€ 480,000
Frontier shopping mall in 353 sq.m. on the 1st and -1st floors of the shopping center. Suita…
Hotel 40 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 40 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
2 400 m² Number of floors 7
€ 3,500,000
Number of numbers – 40 Total fruit – 2400 sq.m. The hotel has made a new repair. The hotel…
Investment in Tbilisi, Georgia
Investment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 000 m²
€ 590,000
Land for sale in Tbilisi with an agreed project for the construction of a residential buildi…
Hotel 3 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Hotel 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
8 Number of rooms 500 m²
€ 2,500,000
The restaurant and hotel are located in the center of Tbilisi, in the old town. It offers 3 …
Investment with Investments in Batumi, Georgia
Investment with Investments
Batumi, Georgia
31 418 m² Number of floors 25
€ 2,263,408
Investment project I present the project of construction of a residential multi-storey stor…
Commercial in Batumi, Georgia
Commercial
Batumi, Georgia
770 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,448,581
Commercial properties in the heart of "Old Batumi" are for sale. In the area with the highes…
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
3 200 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,991,799
Current business sells. A hotel complex placed in a place pitoresco, along with the Botanica…

Regions with properties for sale

Tbilisi
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
Batumi
Gudauri
Imereti
Mtskheta-Mtianeti
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir