Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Imereti
  4. Kutaisi
  5. Ready-business

Business for sale for sale in Kutaisi, Georgia

Established business To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Established businessin Kutaisi, Georgia
Established business
Kutaisi, Georgia
2 900 m² Number of floors 4
€ 3,006,802
Favorable investment in a finished business! A luxurious, working hotel complex is for sa…
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir