Pool Hotels for sale in Georgia

17 properties total found
Hotel 4 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 130 m² Number of floors 2
€ 300,000
For sale is a valid hotel in the center of Tbilisi. It has been working in good condition fo…
Hotel 16 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
682 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,700,000
Land 456 sq.m. The area of the building is 682 sq.m. Total floors - 4, Rooms – 16, Of th…
Hotel 16 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
16 Number of rooms 612 m² Number of floors 6
€ 885,000
Ready-made business for sale – working hotel in Batumi 16 rooms, 6 floors, central heating,…
Hotel 12 bedrooms in Gudauri, Georgia
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Gudauri, Georgia
16 Number of rooms 800 m² Number of floors 4
€ 690,000
Worker Aparthotel for sale in the ski resort of Gudauri. The area of the land is 1200 m2, th…
Hotel 19 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 19 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
19 Number of rooms 762 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,100,000
For sale working 4-storey hotel with a very popular restaurant in the very center of Batumi.…
Hotel 7 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
230 m² 6/10 Floor
€ 525,000
For sale high-class hotel, equipped with high-quality and modern equipment / Rooms of variou…
Hotel 21 bedroom in Tbilisi, Georgia
Hotel 21 bedroom
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 100 m² Number of floors 6
€ 3,700,000
For sale 6-storey newly built hotel in Old Tbilisi with beautiful views. The hotel opened in…
Hotel 20 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Hotel 20 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
760 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,800,000
The hotel is located in the cultural center of Tbilisi. The Georgian Drama Theater can be re…
Hotel 22 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Hotel 22 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
840 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,990,000
The hotel is located in the cultural center of Tbilisi. The Georgian Drama Theater can be re…
Hotel 10 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
600 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,600,000
A boutique hotel for sale on 10 rooms in Old Tbilisi, on Chakhrukhadze Street, near the Patr…
Hotel in Tbilisi, Georgia
Hotel
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 817 m² Number of floors 7
Price on request
At this stage, construction work is underway. The builder will end in April 2023. Number of…
Hotel 26 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Hotel 26 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 440 m² Number of floors 3
€ 3,000,000
Boutique hotel for sale with a restaurant. Currently, only the hotel is working. Number of …
Hotel 49 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Hotel 49 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 000 m² Number of floors 3
€ 3,500,000
The hotel is located in the center of Tbilisi, 500 meters from the Rustaveli Theater. It off…
Hotel 40 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 40 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
2 400 m² Number of floors 7
€ 3,500,000
Number of numbers – 40 Total fruit – 2400 sq.m. The hotel has made a new repair. The hotel…
Hotel 32 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Hotel 32 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 400 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,300,000
Number of numbers – 32 ( the ability to add another 35 numbers ) Total fruit – 1400 sq.m. …
Hotel 3 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Hotel 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
8 Number of rooms 500 m²
€ 2,500,000
The restaurant and hotel are located in the center of Tbilisi, in the old town. It offers 3 …
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
3 200 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,991,799
Current business sells. A hotel complex placed in a place pitoresco, along with the Botanica…

