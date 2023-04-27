Georgia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Georgia
New houses in Georgia
All new buildings in Georgia
38
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Georgia
Residential
Apartment in Georgia
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Georgia
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Georgia
Luxury Properties in Georgia
Find an Agent in Georgia
Real estate agencies in Georgia
Agents in Georgia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Georgia
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Georgia
Find an Agent in Georgia
Real estate agencies in Georgia
Agents in Georgia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Georgia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Hotel
Office
Investment
Established business
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Hotel
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Georgia
Hotels
Pool Hotels for sale in Georgia
commercial property
368
offices
30
investment properties
11
business for sale
1
Hotel
Clear all
17 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms
130 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 300,000
For sale is a valid hotel in the center of Tbilisi. It has been working in good condition fo…
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
682 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,700,000
Land 456 sq.m. The area of the building is 682 sq.m. Total floors - 4, Rooms – 16, Of th…
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
16 Number of rooms
612 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 885,000
Ready-made business for sale – working hotel in Batumi 16 rooms, 6 floors, central heating,…
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Gudauri, Georgia
16 Number of rooms
800 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 690,000
Worker Aparthotel for sale in the ski resort of Gudauri. The area of the land is 1200 m2, th…
Hotel 19 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
19 Number of rooms
762 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,100,000
For sale working 4-storey hotel with a very popular restaurant in the very center of Batumi.…
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
230 m²
6/10 Floor
€ 525,000
For sale high-class hotel, equipped with high-quality and modern equipment / Rooms of variou…
Look for
New buildings
on Realting.com
Go
Hotel 21 bedroom
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 100 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 3,700,000
For sale 6-storey newly built hotel in Old Tbilisi with beautiful views. The hotel opened in…
Hotel 20 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
760 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,800,000
The hotel is located in the cultural center of Tbilisi. The Georgian Drama Theater can be re…
Hotel 22 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
840 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,990,000
The hotel is located in the cultural center of Tbilisi. The Georgian Drama Theater can be re…
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
600 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,600,000
A boutique hotel for sale on 10 rooms in Old Tbilisi, on Chakhrukhadze Street, near the Patr…
Hotel
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 817 m²
Number of floors 7
Price on request
At this stage, construction work is underway. The builder will end in April 2023. Number of…
Hotel 26 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 440 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 3,000,000
Boutique hotel for sale with a restaurant. Currently, only the hotel is working. Number of …
Hotel 49 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 000 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 3,500,000
The hotel is located in the center of Tbilisi, 500 meters from the Rustaveli Theater. It off…
Hotel 40 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
2 400 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 3,500,000
Number of numbers – 40 Total fruit – 2400 sq.m. The hotel has made a new repair. The hotel…
Hotel 32 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 400 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,300,000
Number of numbers – 32 ( the ability to add another 35 numbers ) Total fruit – 1400 sq.m. …
Hotel 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
8 Number of rooms
500 m²
€ 2,500,000
The restaurant and hotel are located in the center of Tbilisi, in the old town. It offers 3 …
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
3 200 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,991,799
Current business sells. A hotel complex placed in a place pitoresco, along with the Botanica…
Regions with properties for sale
Batumi
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
Tbilisi
Gudauri
Mtskheta-Mtianeti
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map