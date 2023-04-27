Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Hotels

Seaview Hotels for Sale in Georgia

commercial property
368
offices
30
investment properties
11
business for sale
1
Hotel To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Hotel 1 room in Gonio, Georgia
Hotel 1 room
Gonio, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m² Number of floors 20
€ 65,186
Wyndham World Brand Apartment with guaranteed returns and capitalization of at least 30% per…
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
2 400 m² Number of floors 8
€ 3,168,771
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 030 m² Number of floors 5
€ 1,901,262
LOCATION: The 4-star hotel has a unique location, drowning in greenery of a hill majestical…
Hotel 40 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 40 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
2 400 m² Number of floors 7
€ 3,500,000
Number of numbers – 40 Total fruit – 2400 sq.m. The hotel has made a new repair. The hotel…
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
800 m² Number of floors 4
€ 362,145
A valid profitable hotel for sale in Kobuleti, near Batumi.New repair, new building.Clean sa…
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
3 200 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,991,799
Current business sells. A hotel complex placed in a place pitoresco, along with the Botanica…
Realting.com
Go

Regions with properties for sale

Batumi
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
Tbilisi
Gudauri
Mtskheta-Mtianeti
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir