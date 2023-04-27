Georgia
Mountain View Hotels for Sale in Georgia
13 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Hotel 1 room
Gonio, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
33 m²
Number of floors 20
€ 65,186
Wyndham World Brand Apartment with guaranteed returns and capitalization of at least 30% per…
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Gudauri, Georgia
16 Number of rooms
800 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 690,000
Worker Aparthotel for sale in the ski resort of Gudauri. The area of the land is 1200 m2, th…
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
21 Number of rooms
10 bath
1 100 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 2,806,625
Exclusive offer! For sale a newly built premium class hotel in the very center of Tbilisi, t…
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
10 Number of rooms
10 bath
950 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 2,353,944
Exclusive offer! For sale a newly built premium hotel in the very center of Tbilisi, Vera di…
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
2 400 m²
Number of floors 8
€ 3,168,771
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 030 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 1,901,262
LOCATION: The 4-star hotel has a unique location, drowning in greenery of a hill majestical…
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 800 m²
Number of floors 9
€ 2,851,893
32 non-smoking rooms 9 floors Elevator Kitchen / Laundry / Household …
Hotel 17 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
710 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 1,520,000
Fully equipped hotel for sale in the center of Tbilisi. Three floors, an attic and a baseme…
Hotel 21 bedroom
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 100 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 3,700,000
For sale 6-storey newly built hotel in Old Tbilisi with beautiful views. The hotel opened in…
Hotel 40 bedrooms
Achkhoti, Georgia
3 500 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 7,650,000
Total building area & ndash; 3500 sq.m. Land Area & ndash; 10,000 sq.m. Floors & ndash; 5 …
Hotel 40 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
2 400 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 3,500,000
Number of numbers – 40 Total fruit – 2400 sq.m. The hotel has made a new repair. The hotel…
Hotel 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
8 Number of rooms
500 m²
€ 2,500,000
The restaurant and hotel are located in the center of Tbilisi, in the old town. It offers 3 …
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
3 200 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,991,799
Current business sells. A hotel complex placed in a place pitoresco, along with the Botanica…
Regions with properties for sale
Batumi
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
Tbilisi
Gudauri
Mtskheta-Mtianeti
