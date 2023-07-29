Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Batumi, Georgia

hotels
19
8 properties total found
Hotel 30 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 30 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 30
Area 1 300 m²
Number of floors 26
OWN YOUR READY-MADE 4-STAR HOTEL BUSINESS ON THE BEACHFRONT IN BATUMI – GEORGIA. LO…
€ 3,172,750
Revenue house 8 bedrooms in Gonio, Georgia
Revenue house 8 bedrooms
Gonio, Georgia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 259 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 317,275
Restaurant in Batumi, Georgia
Restaurant
Batumi, Georgia
€ 1,359,750
Hotel 26 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 26 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 30
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 8
The hotel is equipped with all modern systems: ( system air ) Elevator ( Schindler ), Hot wa…
€ 5,000,000
Hotel 1 room in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 1 room
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 15
€ 73,281
Hotel 1 room in Gonio, Georgia
Hotel 1 room
Gonio, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Number of floors 20
Wyndham World Brand Apartment with guaranteed returns and capitalization of at least 30% per…
€ 65,268
Hotel 40 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 40 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 40
Area 2 400 m²
Number of floors 8
For sale operating hotel, ready business for investment. The hotel is located in the city ce…
€ 3,172,750
Hotel 40 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 40 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 40
Area 2 400 m²
Number of floors 7
Number of numbers – 40 Total fruit – 2400 sq.m. The hotel has made a new repair. The hotel…
€ 3,500,000
