Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Batumi, Georgia
8 properties total found
Hotel 30 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
30
1 300 m²
26
OWN YOUR READY-MADE 4-STAR HOTEL BUSINESS ON THE BEACHFRONT IN BATUMI – GEORGIA. LO…
€ 3,172,750
Revenue house 8 bedrooms
Gonio, Georgia
10
6
259 m²
2
€ 317,275
Restaurant
Batumi, Georgia
€ 1,359,750
Hotel 26 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
30
1 500 m²
8
The hotel is equipped with all modern systems: ( system air ) Elevator ( Schindler ), Hot wa…
€ 5,000,000
Hotel 1 room
Batumi, Georgia
1
1
34 m²
15
€ 73,281
Hotel 1 room
Gonio, Georgia
1
1
33 m²
20
Wyndham World Brand Apartment with guaranteed returns and capitalization of at least 30% per…
€ 65,268
Hotel 40 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
40
2 400 m²
8
For sale operating hotel, ready business for investment. The hotel is located in the city ce…
€ 3,172,750
Hotel 40 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
40
2 400 m²
7
Number of numbers – 40 Total fruit – 2400 sq.m. The hotel has made a new repair. The hotel…
€ 3,500,000
