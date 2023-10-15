Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Georgia
  4. Batumi

Mountain View Сommercial property for Sale in Batumi, Georgia

hotels
15
4 properties total found
Investment 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
Investment 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 11/40
€205,470
Hotel 1 room with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 1 room with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 15
€76,899
Hotel 1 room with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Gonio, Georgia
Hotel 1 room with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Gonio, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Number of floors 20
Wyndham World Brand Apartment with guaranteed returns and capitalization of at least 30% per…
€93,874
Hotel 40 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 40 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 40
Area 2 400 m²
Number of floors 7
Number of numbers – 40 Total fruit – 2400 sq.m. The hotel has made a new repair. The hotel…
€3,50M
