  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  4. Batumi
  5. Hotels

Mountain View Hotels for Sale in Batumi, Georgia

Hotel 30 roomsin Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 30 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
30 Number of rooms 1 250 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,891,296
For sale a hotel popular among tourists on the first coastline, a finished business for inve…
Hotel 25 roomsin Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 25 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
25 Number of rooms 1 500 m² Number of floors 6
€ 2,972,036
For sale a functioning hotel with an operated terrace, a finished business for investment, a…
Hotel 32 roomsin Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 32 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
32 Number of rooms 1 800 m² Number of floors 9
€ 2,881,974
For sale current hotel, ready-made business for investment. The hotel is located in a quiet …
Hotelin Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 580 m² Number of floors 6
€ 5,854,011
Hotelin Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
640 m²
€ 720,494
Hotelin Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
2 400 m² Number of floors 8
€ 3,152,160
Hotelin Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 030 m² Number of floors 5
€ 1,891,296
LOCATION: The 4-star hotel has a unique location, drowning in greenery of a hill majestical…
Hotelin Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 800 m² Number of floors 9
€ 2,836,944
32 non-smoking rooms 9 floors Elevator Kitchen / Laundry / Household …

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
