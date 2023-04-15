Georgia
Realting.com
Georgia
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
Batumi
Hotels
Mountain View Hotels for Sale in Batumi, Georgia
8 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Hotel 30 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
30 Number of rooms
1 250 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,891,296
For sale a hotel popular among tourists on the first coastline, a finished business for inve…
Hotel 25 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
25 Number of rooms
1 500 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 2,972,036
For sale a functioning hotel with an operated terrace, a finished business for investment, a…
Hotel 32 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
32 Number of rooms
1 800 m²
Number of floors 9
€ 2,881,974
For sale current hotel, ready-made business for investment. The hotel is located in a quiet …
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 580 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 5,854,011
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
640 m²
€ 720,494
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
2 400 m²
Number of floors 8
€ 3,152,160
Look for
New buildings
on Realting.com
Go
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 030 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 1,891,296
LOCATION: The 4-star hotel has a unique location, drowning in greenery of a hill majestical…
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 800 m²
Number of floors 9
€ 2,836,944
32 non-smoking rooms 9 floors Elevator Kitchen / Laundry / Household …
