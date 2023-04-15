Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Batumi, Georgia

26 properties total found
Hotel 30 roomsin Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 30 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
30 Number of rooms 1 250 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,891,296
For sale a hotel popular among tourists on the first coastline, a finished business for inve…
Hotel 10 roomsin Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 10 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
10 Number of rooms 800 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,260,864
For sale a functioning hotel with an operated terrace, a finished business for investment, a…
Hotel 25 roomsin Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 25 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
25 Number of rooms 1 500 m² Number of floors 6
€ 2,972,036
For sale a functioning hotel with an operated terrace, a finished business for investment, a…
Hotel 17 roomsin Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 17 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
17 Number of rooms 584 m² Number of floors 4
€ 675,463
For sale a functioning hotel with an operated terrace, a finished business for investment, a…
Hotel 1 541 roomin Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 1 541 room
Batumi, Georgia
1541 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 1,350,926
For sale current hotel, ready-made business for investment. The hotel is located in a pictu…
Hotel 32 roomsin Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 32 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
32 Number of rooms 1 800 m² Number of floors 9
€ 2,881,974
For sale current hotel, ready-made business for investment. The hotel is located in a quiet …
Hotel 9 bedroomsin Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
16 Number of rooms 4 bath 800 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,080,740
For sale is a functioning hotel, a finished business for investment, a 4-story hotel located…
Hotelin Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 500 m² Number of floors 3
€ 6,000,000
A chic, 4-star hotel, located in the heart of the historic Batumi district, harmoniously ins…
Hotelin Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
2 378 m² Number of floors 9
€ 2,701,851
For sale current hotel, ready-made business for investment. The hotel is located in the city…
Hotelin Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
€ 720,494
Hotel in Gonio 10 minutes from Batumi 14 rooms Cafe on the top floor ( can be converted in…
Hotelin Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 350 m²
€ 1,440,987
Hotel 1250 sq.m. + 100 sq.m. cafe veranda.  Number 26. Of these, 8 × 3 ( 8 rooms on thr…
Hotelin Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
3 191 m² Number of floors 9
€ 2,701,851
Operating hotel for sale in the center of Batumi   Number of numbers 69 with the abil…
Hotelin Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 580 m² Number of floors 7
€ 5,854,011
For sale a valid hotel in the premium segment. High-quality design repairs. 26 rooms + casin…
Hotelin Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 580 m² Number of floors 6
€ 5,854,011
Hotelin Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
640 m²
€ 720,494
Hotelin Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
2 400 m² Number of floors 8
€ 3,152,160
Hotel 10 roomsin Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 10 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
10 Number of rooms 10 bath 640 m²
€ 720,494
Hotelin Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
350 m²
€ 207,142
The area of the hotel is 346 m2 + land 320 m2 + all furniture, appliances, dishes, bedding, …
Hotelin Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
610 m² Number of floors 3
€ 207,142
The current hotel in Ureki near Central Park, the distance to the beach is 200 m Hotel 3-…
Hotelin Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 500 m² Number of floors 3
€ 5,133,517
A chic, 4-star hotel, located in the heart of the historic Batumi district, harmoniously ins…
Hotelin Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 030 m² Number of floors 5
€ 1,891,296
LOCATION: The 4-star hotel has a unique location, drowning in greenery of a hill majestical…
Hotelin Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
800 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,170,802
For sale is a valid hotel in the historic Batumi area. 16 rooms Cafe bar Household premis…
Hotelin Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 800 m² Number of floors 9
€ 2,836,944
32 non-smoking rooms 9 floors Elevator Kitchen / Laundry / Household …
Hotelin Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
800 m² Number of floors 4
€ 360,247
A valid profitable hotel for sale in Kobuleti, near Batumi.New repair, new building.Clean sa…
Hotelin Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
800 m² Number of floors 4
€ 900,617
An important hotel in the historic Batumi district is for sale. 16 room bar in the caf&eacut…
Hotelin Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 880 m² Number of floors 9
€ 2,881,974
32 non-smoking roomsDaily cleaningRestaurant and bar / living roomRoof terraceTerrace24 hour…

