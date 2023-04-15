Georgia
34
Commercial real estate in Batumi, Georgia
32 properties total found
Hotel 30 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
30 Number of rooms
1 250 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,891,296
For sale a hotel popular among tourists on the first coastline, a finished business for inve…
Hotel 10 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
10 Number of rooms
800 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,260,864
For sale a functioning hotel with an operated terrace, a finished business for investment, a…
Hotel 25 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
25 Number of rooms
1 500 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 2,972,036
For sale a functioning hotel with an operated terrace, a finished business for investment, a…
Hotel 17 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
17 Number of rooms
584 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 675,463
For sale a functioning hotel with an operated terrace, a finished business for investment, a…
Hotel 1 541 room
Batumi, Georgia
1541 Number of rooms
Number of floors 4
€ 1,350,926
For sale current hotel, ready-made business for investment. The hotel is located in a pictu…
Hotel 32 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
32 Number of rooms
1 800 m²
Number of floors 9
€ 2,881,974
For sale current hotel, ready-made business for investment. The hotel is located in a quiet …
Look for
New buildings
on Realting.com
Go
Commercial
Batumi, Georgia
465 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 720,494
Commercial area for sale in the central district of Batumi, at ul. Tsarya Parnavaza. A comm…
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
16 Number of rooms
4 bath
800 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,080,740
For sale is a functioning hotel, a finished business for investment, a 4-story hotel located…
Commercial
Batumi, Georgia
620 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 405,278
Sale of commercial space in the central district of Batumi, at Gorgasali St . The total a…
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 500 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 6,000,000
A chic, 4-star hotel, located in the heart of the historic Batumi district, harmoniously ins…
Office
Batumi, Georgia
850 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,621,111
Sale of a two-story commercial square in the central district of Batumi, at ul. Giuli Sharta…
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
2 378 m²
Number of floors 9
€ 2,701,851
For sale current hotel, ready-made business for investment. The hotel is located in the city…
Restaurant
Batumi, Georgia
93 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 144,099
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
€ 720,494
Hotel in Gonio 10 minutes from Batumi 14 rooms Cafe on the top floor ( can be converted in…
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 350 m²
€ 1,440,987
Hotel 1250 sq.m. + 100 sq.m. cafe veranda. Number 26. Of these, 8 × 3 ( 8 rooms on thr…
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
3 191 m²
Number of floors 9
€ 2,701,851
Operating hotel for sale in the center of Batumi Number of numbers 69 with the abil…
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 580 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 5,854,011
For sale a valid hotel in the premium segment. High-quality design repairs. 26 rooms + casin…
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 580 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 5,854,011
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
640 m²
€ 720,494
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
2 400 m²
Number of floors 8
€ 3,152,160
Hotel 10 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
10 Number of rooms
10 bath
640 m²
€ 720,494
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
350 m²
€ 207,142
The area of the hotel is 346 m2 + land 320 m2 + all furniture, appliances, dishes, bedding, …
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
610 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 207,142
The current hotel in Ureki near Central Park, the distance to the beach is 200 m Hotel 3-…
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 500 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 5,133,517
A chic, 4-star hotel, located in the heart of the historic Batumi district, harmoniously ins…
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 030 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 1,891,296
LOCATION: The 4-star hotel has a unique location, drowning in greenery of a hill majestical…
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
800 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,170,802
For sale is a valid hotel in the historic Batumi area. 16 rooms Cafe bar Household premis…
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 800 m²
Number of floors 9
€ 2,836,944
32 non-smoking rooms 9 floors Elevator Kitchen / Laundry / Household …
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
800 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 360,247
A valid profitable hotel for sale in Kobuleti, near Batumi.New repair, new building.Clean sa…
Investment 3 bathrooms
Batumi, Georgia
3 bath
399 m²
Number of floors 27
€ 540,370
We present to your attention a unique investment project, which in addition toguaranteed ann…
Investment
Batumi, Georgia
366 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 630,432
Hello! We offer you a beautiful room in the center of the city of Batumi. The quadrature is…
