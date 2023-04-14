Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

Hotelin Kobuleti Municipality, Georgia
Hotel
Kobuleti Municipality, Georgia
2 500 m² Number of floors 5
€ 2,895,418
Hotel 4 stars is located Georgia g. Cobuleti first line 30 meters from the black sea. The la…
Hotelin Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
2 400 m² Number of floors 8
€ 3,166,863
Hotel 40 bedroomsin Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 40 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
2 400 m² Number of floors 7
€ 3,500,000
Number of numbers – 40 Total fruit – 2400 sq.m. The hotel has made a new repair. The hotel…
Investment with Investmentsin Batumi, Georgia
Investment with Investments
Batumi, Georgia
31 418 m² Number of floors 25
€ 2,262,045
Investment project I present the project of construction of a residential multi-storey stor…
Commercialin Batumi, Georgia
Commercial
Batumi, Georgia
770 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,447,709
Commercial properties in the heart of "Old Batumi" are for sale. In the area with the highes…
Hotelin Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
3 200 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,990,600
Current business sells. A hotel complex placed in a place pitoresco, along with the Botanica…
