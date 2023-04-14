Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Abkhazia
  4. Hotels

Pool Hotels for sale in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

Batumi
6
Hotel To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Hotel 16 bedroomsin Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
682 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,700,000
Hotel 16 bedroomsin Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
16 Number of rooms 612 m² Number of floors 6
€ 885,000
Hotel 19 bedroomsin Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 19 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
19 Number of rooms 762 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,100,000
Hotel 40 bedroomsin Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 40 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
2 400 m² Number of floors 7
€ 3,500,000
Number of numbers – 40 Total fruit – 2400 sq.m. The hotel has made a new repair. The hotel…
Hotelin Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
3 200 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,990,600
Current business sells. A hotel complex placed in a place pitoresco, along with the Botanica…
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir