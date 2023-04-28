Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Abkhazia, Georgia

Georgia
8 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
2 400 m²
Number of floors 8
€ 3,172,719
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 030 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 1,903,631
LOCATION: The 4-star hotel has a unique location, drowning in greenery of a hill majestical…
Hotel 40 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
2 400 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 3,500,000
Number of numbers – 40 Total fruit – 2400 sq.m. The hotel has made a new repair. The hotel…
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
800 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 362,596
A valid profitable hotel for sale in Kobuleti, near Batumi.New repair, new building.Clean sa…
Investment with Investments
Batumi, Georgia
31 418 m²
Number of floors 25
€ 2,266,228
Investment project I present the project of construction of a residential multi-storey stor…
Commercial
Batumi, Georgia
1 350 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 5,438,946
The operating casino is sold in the heart of Batumi, with a long history, promoted, with a c…
Commercial
Batumi, Georgia
770 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,450,386
Commercial properties in the heart of "Old Batumi" are for sale. In the area with the highes…
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
3 200 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,994,280
Current business sells. A hotel complex placed in a place pitoresco, along with the Botanica…
