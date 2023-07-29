Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Georgia
  4. Abkhazia
  5. Profitable houses

Mountain View Apartment buildings for Sale in Abkhazia, Georgia

commercial property
253
hotels
37
offices
9
investment properties
6
Revenue house To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Revenue house 8 bedrooms in Gonio, Georgia
Revenue house 8 bedrooms
Gonio, Georgia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 259 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 317,275
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir