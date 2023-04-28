Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in Abkhazia, Georgia

Office in Agaraki, Georgia
Office
Agaraki, Georgia
353 m² Number of floors 4
€ 480,000
Frontier shopping mall in 353 sq.m. on the 1st and -1st floors of the shopping center. Suita…
Office 16 rooms in Agaraki, Georgia
Office 16 rooms
Agaraki, Georgia
16 Number of rooms 620 m² Number of floors 7
€ 820,000
Commercial real estate for sale in the center of Tbilisi. Total area & ndash; 620 sq.m. Pa…
Office 5 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 5 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m² Number of floors 1
€ 126,909
110 sq.m. office/commercial space for sale in Sololaki, on G. Tabidze str, on I floor, 5 roo…
Office 10 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 10 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
10 Number of rooms 5 bath 1 450 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,087,789
Separate building (business center) for sale in Saburtalo, on Nutsubidze street, total usabl…
Office 4 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 4 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m² Number of floors 1
€ 67,987
90 sq.m. (+35 sq.m. basement) office space for sale in Chugureti, on Borjomi str, I floor, 4…
Office 10 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 10 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
10 Number of rooms 1 bath 260 m² Number of floors 1
€ 1,994
260 sq.m. office/commercial space for rent on Vera, Kostava str, I floor, 10 rooms, new reno…
Office 3 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 3 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² Number of floors 14
€ 272
60 sq.m. office/commercial space for rent in Vake, on Kipshidze str, on I floor, 3 rooms, re…
Office 5 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 5 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 906
150 sq.m. office space for rent on Vera, Barnov str, on the second floor, 5 rooms, new renov…
Office 4 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 4 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² Number of floors 1
€ 725
100 sq.m. office space for rent on Vera, Kostava str, I floor, 4 rooms, new renovated, with …
