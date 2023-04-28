Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Abkhazia, Georgia

10 properties total found
Established business 3 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Established business 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m² Number of floors 3
Price on request
A finished business is for sale in Tbilisi in a historic area near sulfur baths and the fort…
Hotel 12 bedrooms in Gudauri, Georgia
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Gudauri, Georgia
16 Number of rooms 800 m² Number of floors 4
€ 690,000
Worker Aparthotel for sale in the ski resort of Gudauri. The area of the land is 1200 m2, th…
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
2 400 m² Number of floors 8
€ 3,172,719
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 030 m² Number of floors 5
€ 1,903,631
LOCATION: The 4-star hotel has a unique location, drowning in greenery of a hill majestical…
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 800 m² Number of floors 9
€ 2,855,447
32 non-smoking rooms 9 floors Elevator Kitchen / Laundry / Household …
Office in Agaraki, Georgia
Office
Agaraki, Georgia
353 m² Number of floors 4
€ 480,000
Frontier shopping mall in 353 sq.m. on the 1st and -1st floors of the shopping center. Suita…
Hotel 40 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 40 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
2 400 m² Number of floors 7
€ 3,500,000
Number of numbers – 40 Total fruit – 2400 sq.m. The hotel has made a new repair. The hotel…
Investment with Investments in Batumi, Georgia
Investment with Investments
Batumi, Georgia
31 418 m² Number of floors 25
€ 2,266,228
Investment project I present the project of construction of a residential multi-storey stor…
Commercial in Batumi, Georgia
Commercial
Batumi, Georgia
770 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,450,386
Commercial properties in the heart of "Old Batumi" are for sale. In the area with the highes…
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
3 200 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,994,280
Current business sells. A hotel complex placed in a place pitoresco, along with the Botanica…
