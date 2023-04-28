Georgia
Real estate for investment
Investment Properties for Sale in Abkhazia, Georgia
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
Investment 3 bathrooms
Batumi, Georgia
3 bath
399 m²
Number of floors 27
€ 543,895
We present to your attention a unique investment project, which in addition toguaranteed ann…
Investment
Batumi, Georgia
366 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 634,544
Hello! We offer you a beautiful room in the center of the city of Batumi. The quadrature is…
Investment
Batumi, Georgia
650 m²
€ 453,246
- Want to double your capital in less than 3 years? Safe and risk-free? Then this offer will…
Investment
Batumi, Georgia
375 m²
€ 271,947
- Want to double your capital in less than 3 years? Safe and risk-free? Then this offer will…
Investment
Batumi, Georgia
1 000 m²
€ 725,193
- Want to double your capital in less than 3 years? Safe and risk-free? Then this offer will…
Investment with Investments
Batumi, Georgia
31 418 m²
Number of floors 25
€ 2,266,228
Investment project I present the project of construction of a residential multi-storey stor…
