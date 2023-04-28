Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Hotels for sale in Abkhazia, Georgia

6 properties total found
Hotel 16 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
682 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,700,000
Land 456 sq.m. The area of the building is 682 sq.m. Total floors - 4, Rooms – 16, Of th…
Hotel 16 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
16 Number of rooms 612 m² Number of floors 6
€ 885,000
Ready-made business for sale – working hotel in Batumi 16 rooms, 6 floors, central heating,…
Hotel 12 bedrooms in Gudauri, Georgia
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Gudauri, Georgia
16 Number of rooms 800 m² Number of floors 4
€ 690,000
Worker Aparthotel for sale in the ski resort of Gudauri. The area of the land is 1200 m2, th…
Hotel 19 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 19 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
19 Number of rooms 762 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,100,000
For sale working 4-storey hotel with a very popular restaurant in the very center of Batumi.…
Hotel 40 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 40 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
2 400 m² Number of floors 7
€ 3,500,000
Number of numbers – 40 Total fruit – 2400 sq.m. The hotel has made a new repair. The hotel…
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
3 200 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,994,280
Current business sells. A hotel complex placed in a place pitoresco, along with the Botanica…
