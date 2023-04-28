Georgia
Tbilisi
198
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
41
Batumi
8
Gudauri
1
Imereti
1
Mtskheta-Mtianeti
1
242 properties total found
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
2 054 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 6,345,437
For sale is one of the oldest but no less popular Batumi hotels, an excellent option for a f…
Established business 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
200 m²
Number of floors 3
Price on request
A finished business is for sale in Tbilisi in a historic area near sulfur baths and the fort…
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
682 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,700,000
Land 456 sq.m. The area of the building is 682 sq.m. Total floors - 4, Rooms – 16, Of th…
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
16 Number of rooms
612 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 885,000
Ready-made business for sale – working hotel in Batumi 16 rooms, 6 floors, central heating,…
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Gudauri, Georgia
16 Number of rooms
800 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 690,000
Worker Aparthotel for sale in the ski resort of Gudauri. The area of the land is 1200 m2, th…
Hotel 19 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
19 Number of rooms
762 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,100,000
For sale working 4-storey hotel with a very popular restaurant in the very center of Batumi.…
Look for
New buildings
on Realting.com
Go
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
€ 725,193
Hotel in Gonio 10 minutes from Batumi 14 rooms Cafe on the top floor ( can be converted in…
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 350 m²
€ 1,450,386
Hotel 1250 sq.m. + 100 sq.m. cafe veranda. Number 26. Of these, 8 × 3 ( 8 rooms on thr…
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
3 191 m²
Number of floors 9
€ 2,719,473
Operating hotel for sale in the center of Batumi Number of numbers 69 with the abil…
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 580 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 5,892,192
For sale a valid hotel in the premium segment. High-quality design repairs. 26 rooms + casin…
Commercial 4 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
120 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 326,337
Exclusive offer! Office space for sale in the prestigious complex "Vake Hills" on …
Commercial real estate
Tbilisi, Georgia
10 Number of rooms
5 000 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 15,591,645
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
2 400 m²
Number of floors 8
€ 3,172,719
Hotel 10 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
10 Number of rooms
10 bath
640 m²
€ 725,193
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
350 m²
€ 208,493
The area of the hotel is 346 m2 + land 320 m2 + all furniture, appliances, dishes, bedding, …
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
610 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 208,493
The current hotel in Ureki near Central Park, the distance to the beach is 200 m Hotel 3-…
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 500 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 5,166,999
A chic, 4-star hotel, located in the heart of the historic Batumi district, harmoniously ins…
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 030 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 1,903,631
LOCATION: The 4-star hotel has a unique location, drowning in greenery of a hill majestical…
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
800 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,178,438
For sale is a valid hotel in the historic Batumi area. 16 rooms Cafe bar Household premis…
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 800 m²
Number of floors 9
€ 2,855,447
32 non-smoking rooms 9 floors Elevator Kitchen / Laundry / Household …
Office
Agaraki, Georgia
353 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 480,000
Frontier shopping mall in 353 sq.m. on the 1st and -1st floors of the shopping center. Suita…
Office 16 rooms
Agaraki, Georgia
16 Number of rooms
620 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 820,000
Commercial real estate for sale in the center of Tbilisi. Total area & ndash; 620 sq.m. Pa…
Hotel 40 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
2 400 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 3,500,000
Number of numbers – 40 Total fruit – 2400 sq.m. The hotel has made a new repair. The hotel…
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
800 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 362,596
A valid profitable hotel for sale in Kobuleti, near Batumi.New repair, new building.Clean sa…
Investment 3 bathrooms
Batumi, Georgia
3 bath
399 m²
Number of floors 27
€ 543,895
We present to your attention a unique investment project, which in addition toguaranteed ann…
Investment
Batumi, Georgia
366 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 634,544
Hello! We offer you a beautiful room in the center of the city of Batumi. The quadrature is…
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
800 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 906,491
An important hotel in the historic Batumi district is for sale. 16 room bar in the caf&eacut…
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 880 m²
Number of floors 9
€ 2,900,771
32 non-smoking roomsDaily cleaningRestaurant and bar / living roomRoof terraceTerrace24 hour…
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
610 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 226,623
The current hotel in Ureki near Central Park, the distance to the beach is 200 mHotel 3 - fl…
Office 5 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
110 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 126,909
110 sq.m. office/commercial space for sale in Sololaki, on G. Tabidze str, on I floor, 5 roo…
