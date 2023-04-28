Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Abkhazia

Commercial real estate in Abkhazia, Georgia

Tbilisi
198
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
41
Batumi
8
Gudauri
1
Imereti
1
Mtskheta-Mtianeti
1
242 properties total found
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
2 054 m² Number of floors 4
€ 6,345,437
For sale is one of the oldest but no less popular Batumi hotels, an excellent option for a f…
Established business 3 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Established business 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m² Number of floors 3
Price on request
A finished business is for sale in Tbilisi in a historic area near sulfur baths and the fort…
Hotel 16 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
682 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,700,000
Land 456 sq.m. The area of the building is 682 sq.m. Total floors - 4, Rooms – 16, Of th…
Hotel 16 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
16 Number of rooms 612 m² Number of floors 6
€ 885,000
Ready-made business for sale – working hotel in Batumi 16 rooms, 6 floors, central heating,…
Hotel 12 bedrooms in Gudauri, Georgia
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Gudauri, Georgia
16 Number of rooms 800 m² Number of floors 4
€ 690,000
Worker Aparthotel for sale in the ski resort of Gudauri. The area of the land is 1200 m2, th…
Hotel 19 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 19 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
19 Number of rooms 762 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,100,000
For sale working 4-storey hotel with a very popular restaurant in the very center of Batumi.…
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
€ 725,193
Hotel in Gonio 10 minutes from Batumi 14 rooms Cafe on the top floor ( can be converted in…
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 350 m²
€ 1,450,386
Hotel 1250 sq.m. + 100 sq.m. cafe veranda.  Number 26. Of these, 8 × 3 ( 8 rooms on thr…
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
3 191 m² Number of floors 9
€ 2,719,473
Operating hotel for sale in the center of Batumi   Number of numbers 69 with the abil…
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 580 m² Number of floors 7
€ 5,892,192
For sale a valid hotel in the premium segment. High-quality design repairs. 26 rooms + casin…
Commercial 4 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial 4 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 120 m² Number of floors 1
€ 326,337
Exclusive offer! Office space for sale in the prestigious complex "Vake Hills" on …
Commercial real estate in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial real estate
Tbilisi, Georgia
10 Number of rooms 5 000 m² Number of floors 5
€ 15,591,645
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
2 400 m² Number of floors 8
€ 3,172,719
Hotel 10 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 10 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
10 Number of rooms 10 bath 640 m²
€ 725,193
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
350 m²
€ 208,493
The area of the hotel is 346 m2 + land 320 m2 + all furniture, appliances, dishes, bedding, …
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
610 m² Number of floors 3
€ 208,493
The current hotel in Ureki near Central Park, the distance to the beach is 200 m Hotel 3-…
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 500 m² Number of floors 3
€ 5,166,999
A chic, 4-star hotel, located in the heart of the historic Batumi district, harmoniously ins…
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 030 m² Number of floors 5
€ 1,903,631
LOCATION: The 4-star hotel has a unique location, drowning in greenery of a hill majestical…
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
800 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,178,438
For sale is a valid hotel in the historic Batumi area. 16 rooms Cafe bar Household premis…
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 800 m² Number of floors 9
€ 2,855,447
32 non-smoking rooms 9 floors Elevator Kitchen / Laundry / Household …
Office in Agaraki, Georgia
Office
Agaraki, Georgia
353 m² Number of floors 4
€ 480,000
Frontier shopping mall in 353 sq.m. on the 1st and -1st floors of the shopping center. Suita…
Office 16 rooms in Agaraki, Georgia
Office 16 rooms
Agaraki, Georgia
16 Number of rooms 620 m² Number of floors 7
€ 820,000
Commercial real estate for sale in the center of Tbilisi. Total area & ndash; 620 sq.m. Pa…
Hotel 40 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 40 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
2 400 m² Number of floors 7
€ 3,500,000
Number of numbers – 40 Total fruit – 2400 sq.m. The hotel has made a new repair. The hotel…
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
800 m² Number of floors 4
€ 362,596
A valid profitable hotel for sale in Kobuleti, near Batumi.New repair, new building.Clean sa…
Investment 3 bathrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Investment 3 bathrooms
Batumi, Georgia
3 bath 399 m² Number of floors 27
€ 543,895
We present to your attention a unique investment project, which in addition toguaranteed ann…
Investment in Batumi, Georgia
Investment
Batumi, Georgia
366 m² Number of floors 1
€ 634,544
Hello! We offer you a beautiful room in the center of the city of Batumi. The quadrature is…
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
800 m² Number of floors 4
€ 906,491
An important hotel in the historic Batumi district is for sale. 16 room bar in the caf&eacut…
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 880 m² Number of floors 9
€ 2,900,771
32 non-smoking roomsDaily cleaningRestaurant and bar / living roomRoof terraceTerrace24 hour…
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
610 m² Number of floors 3
€ 226,623
The current hotel in Ureki near Central Park, the distance to the beach is 200 mHotel 3 - fl…
Office 5 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 5 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m² Number of floors 1
€ 126,909
110 sq.m. office/commercial space for sale in Sololaki, on G. Tabidze str, on I floor, 5 roo…
