Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. France
  4. Nice

Commercial real estate in Nice, France

1 property total found
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Breil-sur-Roya, France
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Breil-sur-Roya, France
Area 1 133 m²
DescriptionSale of a unique 3* Boutique-Hotel on the French Riviera, 7.35 million €! Locatio…
€7,35M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir