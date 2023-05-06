Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Metropolitan France

Commercial real estate in New Aquitaine, France

5 properties total found
Hotel in Bordeaux, France
Hotel
Bordeaux, France
Area 1 000 m²
€ 2,200,000
Commercial in Bordeaux, France
Commercial
Bordeaux, France
Area 360 m²
€ 3,800,000
Commercial in Bordeaux, France
Commercial
Bordeaux, France
Area 260 m²
€ 3,000,000
Commercial in Bordeaux, France
Commercial
Bordeaux, France
€ 12,000,000
Commercial in Bordeaux, France
Commercial
Bordeaux, France
Area 105 000 m²
€ 7,350,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir