Hotels for sale in Ile-de-France, France
10 properties total found
Hotel
Paris, France
3 600 m²
€ 14,200,000
France Ile de France Castle Hotel 4**** A rare royal castle is…
Hotel
Paris, France
€ 47,000,000
France Paris Fashion boutique hotel 5 * * * * * Chic small hotel 5 * * * * * in a prestigiou…
Hotel
Paris, France
3 332 m²
€ 45,000,000
France.Paris, 16th arrondissement building for hotel 5 ***** Exclusive offer: building for h…
Hotel
Paris, France
€ 2,950,000
France. Paris Elegant castle-hotel Elegant castle-boutique hotel in the park - a reserve 30 …
Hotel
Paris, France
1 300 m²
€ 3,500,000
France Paris Castle-hotel with Park Amazing Castle-Hotel 40 min from Paris, in the territory…
Hotel
Paris, France
2 000 m²
€ 42,000,000
France Paris, 16th arrondissement Hotel 4 * next to the Arc de Triomphe Amazing, successfull…
Hotel
Paris, France
2 200 m²
€ 26,000,000
France. Paris Building (clinic, hotel) A commercial building in which a clinic of aesthetic …
Hotel
Paris, France
22 000 m²
€ 16,000,000
France. Paris Castle for the hotel, clinic Beautiful French castle - palace with a huge terr…
Hotel
Paris, France
3 000 m²
€ 7,700,000
France. Paris Castle - a hotel, clinic Magnificent castle of the 18th century with a very fa…
Hotel
Paris, France
2 590 m²
€ 6,000,000
France.Paris Castle-Hotel 4 **** Unique Price / Quality Ratio! Castle Hotel 4 **** is just 4…
