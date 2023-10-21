Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. France
  4. French Alps
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in French Alps, France

Hotel To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Hotel in Meribel, France
Hotel
Meribel, France
Area 2 600 m²
France Alps Meribel Hotel 4 **** with access to the ski slope Stunning hotel 4 **** with a u…
€22,00M
Hotel with terrace, with sauna in Megeve, France
Hotel with terrace, with sauna
Megeve, France
Area 1 600 m²
France region of the Ron-Alpa.Mezhev Hotel 3 *** with 2 restaurants Hotel 3 *** with 2 resta…
€4,17M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir