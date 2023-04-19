France
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in France
New houses in France
All new buildings in France
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in France
Residential
Apartment in France
Penthouse
House in France
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in France
Luxury Properties in France
Find an Agent in France
Real estate agencies in France
Agents in France
Commercial
All commercial properties in France
Hotel
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in France
Find an Agent in France
Real estate agencies in France
Agents in France
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in France
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Hotel
Revenue house
Investment
Shop
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
France
Metropolitan France
Maritime Alps
Nice
Beaulieu-sur-Mer
Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Hotel
Metropolitan France, France
1 000 m²
€ 1,760,396
France Loire Valley Castle-hotel in the Loire Valley Charming Castle with a rich history, co…
Commercial real estate
France, France
12 000 m²
€ 876,587
Lovely hotel located in Varen-Sur-Allier, Auvergne region, France. Hotel 2 * with restaurant…
Investment
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
2 290 m²
€ 16,972,021
France Cote d'Azur Building for reconstruction A very rare offer for inv…
Commercial
Bordeaux, France
360 m²
€ 3,430,515
France Aquitaine Vineyards + production Winery in Bordeaux is one of the…
Hotel 30 rooms
Capvern, France
30 Number of rooms
800 m²
Price on request
Hotel
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
4 830 m²
€ 15,347,041
France Cote d'Azur Cannes Hotel 4 * * * * in Cannes Magnificent hotel 4 * * * in Cannes in a…
Commercial real estate
France, France
1 000 m²
€ 1,525,676
Lovely hotel with restaurant located in Remoulain, department of Gare, south of France. The …
Commercial
Cagnes-sur-Mer, France
231 m²
€ 630,354
Business premises 231m & sup2; TRADE ROOM OF THE GENERAL QUADRATE 231m2, FOR CREATING KNOWLE…
Revenue house
Paris, France
2 093 m²
€ 22,569,177
France.Paris Income house in the 8th arrondissement of Paris Residential building of the lat…
Commercial
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
400 m²
€ 2,816,633
France Cote d'Azur Clinic ( 5.2% net ) A unique and rare offer for inves…
Commercial
France, France
4 m²
€ 384,015
The excellent apartments are located in a residential complex in the ski resort Le des Alps,…
Hotel
Metropolitan France, France
€ 8,847,118
France Loire Valley Castle-hotel with a park in the Loire Valley Castle after a high-qualit…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map