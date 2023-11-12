Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Finland
  4. Western and Central Finland
  5. Manufactures

Manufacture Buildings in Western and Central Finland, Finland

сommercial property
9
offices
6
Manufacture To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Manufacture in Yloejaervi, Finland
Manufacture
Yloejaervi, Finland
Area 395 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€389,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir