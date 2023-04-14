Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Southern Finland
  5. Restaurants and cafes

Restaurants for sale in Southern Finland, Finland

Lahden seutukunta
3
Lahti
3
Helsinki
1
Helsinki sub-region
1
Imatran seutukunta
1
Parikkala
1
Restaurant To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Restaurantin Lahden seutukunta, Finland
Restaurant
Lahden seutukunta, Finland
46 m² 1/8 Floor
€ 69,000
Restaurantin Lahden seutukunta, Finland
Restaurant
Lahden seutukunta, Finland
107 m² 1/8 Floor
€ 152,468
Restaurantin Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Restaurant
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Price on request
Restaurantin Parikkala, Finland
Restaurant
Parikkala, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Cafe / restaurant in the cent…
Restaurantin Lahden seutukunta, Finland
Restaurant
Lahden seutukunta, Finland
3 026 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 1,450,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.

Properties features in Southern Finland, Finland

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir