Commercial real estate in Southern Finland, Finland

Helsinki sub-region
10
Helsinki
9
Lahden seutukunta
8
Lahti
6
Lappeenrannan seutukunta
2
Lappeenranta
2
Espoo
1
Haemeenkoski
1
24 properties total found
Officein Lahden seutukunta, Finland
Office
Lahden seutukunta, Finland
75 m² 1/7 Floor
€ 59,900
Restaurantin Lahden seutukunta, Finland
Restaurant
Lahden seutukunta, Finland
46 m² 1/8 Floor
€ 69,000
Officein Lahden seutukunta, Finland
Office
Lahden seutukunta, Finland
2 514 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,497,700
Restaurantin Lahden seutukunta, Finland
Restaurant
Lahden seutukunta, Finland
107 m² 1/8 Floor
€ 152,468
Commercialin Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Commercial
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Price on request
Restaurantin Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Restaurant
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Price on request
Commercialin Hanko, Finland
Commercial
Hanko, Finland
Price on request
Commercialin Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Commercial
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Price on request
Commercialin Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Commercial
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Price on request
Commercialin Loviisa, Finland
Commercial
Loviisa, Finland
Price on request
Commercialin Lappeenrannan seutukunta, Finland
Commercial
Lappeenrannan seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Lappeenranta car workshop Yea…
Hotelin Lappeenrannan seutukunta, Finland
Hotel
Lappeenrannan seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Manor in LappeenrantaYear bui…
Restaurantin Parikkala, Finland
Restaurant
Parikkala, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Cafe / restaurant in the cent…
Commercialin Saksala, Finland
Commercial
Saksala, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Commercial premises in KotkaT…
Officein Lahden seutukunta, Finland
Office
Lahden seutukunta, Finland
76 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 89,900
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Restaurantin Lahden seutukunta, Finland
Restaurant
Lahden seutukunta, Finland
3 026 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 1,450,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Officein Hollolan kirkonkylae, Finland
Office
Hollolan kirkonkylae, Finland
92 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 49,500
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Manufacturein Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Manufacture
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
153 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 335,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this site
Officein Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
53 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 116,500
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this site
Officein Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
223 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 465,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this site
Officein Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 351 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 2,160,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this site
Officein Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
125 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 245,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this site
Officein Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 787 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 1,195,000
For sale office building with furniture, partially rented. Good location - between the secon…
Officein Hyvaenneula, Finland
Office
Hyvaenneula, Finland
80 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 19,750

