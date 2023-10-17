Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Finland
  4. South Ostrobothnia

Commercial real estate in South Ostrobothnia, Finland

2 properties total found
Commercial in Hyllykallio, Finland
Commercial
Hyllykallio, Finland
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
€58,000
Office in Seinaejoen seutukunta, Finland
Office
Seinaejoen seutukunta, Finland
Area 126 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€69,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir