Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Finland
  4. South Karelia
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in South Karelia, Finland

сommercial property
5
Investment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment in Lappeenrannan seutukunta, Finland
Investment
Lappeenrannan seutukunta, Finland
Offered for sale PROFITABLE HOUSE with spacious apartments in a row, small apartment house (…
Price on request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir