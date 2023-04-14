Finland
Realting.com
Finland
Mainland Finland
Regional State Administrative Agency for Eastern Finland
Offices
Offices for Sale in Regional State Administrative Agency for Eastern Finland, Finland
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Restaurant
Saarenkylae, Finland
92 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 133,344
Office
Lahden seutukunta, Finland
2 514 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 1,479,325
Office
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 787 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 1,180,339
For sale office building with furniture, partially rented. Good location - between the secon…
Office
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
223 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 459,295
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this site
Office
Lahden seutukunta, Finland
75 m²
1/7 Floor
€ 59,165
Commercial
Southern Savonia, Finland
302 m²
€ 313,772
Finland Supermarket in northern Finland Supermarket is located among residential multi-store…
Restaurant
Juva, Finland
Price on request
¡Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by power!!! Commercial premises in JuvaY…
Restaurant
Lahden seutukunta, Finland
3 026 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 1,432,210
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Commercial
Paimio, Finland
Price on request
Restaurant
Lahden seutukunta, Finland
46 m²
1/8 Floor
€ 68,153
Office
Yli-Raumo, Finland
426 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 345,706
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Office
Rovaniemen seutukunta, Finland
249 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 118,528
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
