Offices for Sale in Regional State Administrative Agency for Eastern Finland, Finland

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Restaurantin Saarenkylae, Finland
Restaurant
Saarenkylae, Finland
92 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 133,344
Officein Lahden seutukunta, Finland
Office
Lahden seutukunta, Finland
2 514 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,479,325
Officein Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 787 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 1,180,339
For sale office building with furniture, partially rented. Good location - between the secon…
Officein Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
223 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 459,295
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this site
Officein Lahden seutukunta, Finland
Office
Lahden seutukunta, Finland
75 m² 1/7 Floor
€ 59,165
Commercialin Southern Savonia, Finland
Commercial
Southern Savonia, Finland
302 m²
€ 313,772
Finland Supermarket in northern Finland Supermarket is located among residential multi-store…
Restaurantin Juva, Finland
Restaurant
Juva, Finland
Price on request
¡Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by power!!! Commercial premises in JuvaY…
Restaurantin Lahden seutukunta, Finland
Restaurant
Lahden seutukunta, Finland
3 026 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 1,432,210
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Commercialin Paimio, Finland
Commercial
Paimio, Finland
Price on request
Restaurantin Lahden seutukunta, Finland
Restaurant
Lahden seutukunta, Finland
46 m² 1/8 Floor
€ 68,153
Officein Yli-Raumo, Finland
Office
Yli-Raumo, Finland
426 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 345,706
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Officein Rovaniemen seutukunta, Finland
Office
Rovaniemen seutukunta, Finland
249 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 118,528
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.

