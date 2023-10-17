Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Regional State Administrative Agency for Eastern Finland, Finland

7 properties total found
Commercial in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Commercial
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/7
In a great location, an investment opportunity in the center, along the busy Ajurinkatu, a s…
€210,000
Hotel in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Hotel
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Area 350 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a traditional Camping Atrain campground located on the beautiful shores of the G…
€250,000
Manufacture in Kontkala, Finland
Manufacture
Kontkala, Finland
Area 257 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€85,000
Restaurant in Juva, Finland
Restaurant
Juva, Finland
¡Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by power!!! Commercial premises in JuvaY…
Price on request
Restaurant in Kitee, Finland
Restaurant
Kitee, Finland
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Cafe in Kesälahti, KiteeYear …
Price on request
Office in Savonlinna, Finland
Office
Savonlinna, Finland
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Commercial premises in the c…
Price on request
Office in Savonlinna, Finland
Office
Savonlinna, Finland
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Commercial premises in the ce…
Price on request
