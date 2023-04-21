Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Regional State Administrative Agency for Northern Finland
  5. Raahen seutukunta

Commercial real estate in Raahen seutukunta, Finland

Pattijoki
1
Raahe
1
6 properties total found
Commercial in Raahe, Finland
Commercial
Raahe, Finland
2 000 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 150,000
Shop in Saloinen, Finland
Shop
Saloinen, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Commercial premises in Ruukh…
Commercial in Saloinen, Finland
Commercial
Saloinen, Finland
80 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 45,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Commercial in Saloinen, Finland
Commercial
Saloinen, Finland
187 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 69,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Office in Saloinen, Finland
Office
Saloinen, Finland
153 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 381,250
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Commercial in Saloinen, Finland
Commercial
Saloinen, Finland
108 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 270,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information on this installation.
