Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Finland
  4. Parikkala

Commercial real estate in Parikkala, Finland

2 properties total found
Commercial in Parikkala, Finland
Commercial
Parikkala, Finland
A fully furnished and equipped gas station is for sale - a store in Finland on its own plot …
Price on request
Restaurant in Parikkala, Finland
Restaurant
Parikkala, Finland
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Cafe / restaurant in the cent…
Price on request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir