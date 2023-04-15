Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Regional State Administrative Agency for Northern Finland

Commercial real estate in North Ostrobothnia, Finland

Raahen seutukunta
6
Haapaveden-Siikalatvan seutukunta
1
Haapavesi
1
Pattijoki
1
Raahe
1
7 properties total found
Officein Haapavesi, Finland
Office
Haapavesi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Haapavesi city center sel…
Commercialin Raahe, Finland
Commercial
Raahe, Finland
2 000 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 150,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Shopin Saloinen, Finland
Shop
Saloinen, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Commercial premises in Ruukh…
Commercialin Saloinen, Finland
Commercial
Saloinen, Finland
80 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 45,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Commercialin Saloinen, Finland
Commercial
Saloinen, Finland
187 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 69,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Officein Saloinen, Finland
Office
Saloinen, Finland
153 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 381,250
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Commercialin Saloinen, Finland
Commercial
Saloinen, Finland
108 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 270,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information on this installation.

Properties features in North Ostrobothnia, Finland

cheap
luxury
