  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Restaurants and cafes

Restaurants for sale in Mainland Finland, Finland

Lahden seutukunta
3
Lahti
3
Imatran seutukunta
1
Juva
1
Jyvaeskylae
1
Jyväskylä sub-region
1
Kemi
1
Kemi-Tornion seutukunta
1
Restaurantin Lahden seutukunta, Finland
Restaurant
Lahden seutukunta, Finland
46 m² 1/8 Floor
€ 69,000
Restaurantin Kemi, Finland
Restaurant
Kemi, Finland
467 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 29,900
Restaurantin Lahden seutukunta, Finland
Restaurant
Lahden seutukunta, Finland
107 m² 1/8 Floor
€ 152,468
Restaurantin Saarenkylae, Finland
Restaurant
Saarenkylae, Finland
92 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 135,000
Restaurantin Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Restaurant
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Price on request
Restaurantin Juva, Finland
Restaurant
Juva, Finland
Price on request
¡Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by power!!! Commercial premises in JuvaY…
Restaurantin Parikkala, Finland
Restaurant
Parikkala, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Cafe / restaurant in the cent…
Restaurantin Turun seutukunta, Finland
Restaurant
Turun seutukunta, Finland
474 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 479,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Restaurantin Lahden seutukunta, Finland
Restaurant
Lahden seutukunta, Finland
3 026 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 1,450,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.

