Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Finland
  4. Lappeenranta
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Lappeenranta, Finland

сommercial property
4
Investment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment in Lappeenrannan seutukunta, Finland
Investment
Lappeenrannan seutukunta, Finland
Offered for sale PROFITABLE HOUSE with spacious apartments in a row, small apartment house (…
Price on request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir