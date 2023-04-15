Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Southern Finland
  5. Lahden seutukunta
  6. Restaurants and cafes

Restaurants for sale in Lahden seutukunta, Finland

Lahti
3
Restaurant To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Restaurantin Lahden seutukunta, Finland
Restaurant
Lahden seutukunta, Finland
46 m² 1/8 Floor
€ 69,000
Restaurantin Lahden seutukunta, Finland
Restaurant
Lahden seutukunta, Finland
107 m² 1/8 Floor
€ 152,468
Restaurantin Lahden seutukunta, Finland
Restaurant
Lahden seutukunta, Finland
3 026 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 1,450,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.

Properties features in Lahden seutukunta, Finland

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir