Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Finland
  4. Korsholm

Commercial real estate in Korsholm, Finland

1 property total found
Commercial in Korsholm, Finland
Commercial
Korsholm, Finland
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€115,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir