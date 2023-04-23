Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Lapland
  5. Kemi-Tornion seutukunta
  6. Restaurants and cafes

Restaurants for sale in Kemi-Tornion seutukunta, Finland

Kemi
1
Restaurant To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Restaurant in Kemi, Finland
Restaurant
Kemi, Finland
467 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 25,000
Realting.com
Go