Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Finland
  4. Kainuu

Commercial real estate in Kainuu, Finland

1 property total found
Hotel in Ristijaervi, Finland
Hotel
Ristijaervi, Finland
Forest plot of 4.5 GA is located in a pine forest on the lake. The length of the lake is app…
Price on request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir