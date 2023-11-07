Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Estonia
  4. Viljandi vald
  5. Restaurants and cafes

Restaurants for sale in Viljandi vald, Estonia

Restaurant To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Restaurant 12 rooms in Viljandi vald, Estonia
Restaurant 12 rooms
Viljandi vald, Estonia
Rooms 12
Area 9 306 m²
Price on request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir