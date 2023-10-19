Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

2 properties total found
Restaurant in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Restaurant
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Area 4 000 m²
Floor 2/1
Once in a lifetime opportunity. Commercial Plaza in full operation, with a huge supermarket …
€10,40M
Hotel in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Hotel
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Area 1 900 m²
Floor 2/2
12 Suite hotel for sale on beach area, new building only 3 years old cozzy place with restau…
€1,42M
