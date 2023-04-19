Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Samana
  4. Las Terrenas

Commercial real estate in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic

1 property total found
Commercialin El Limon, Dominican Republic
Commercial
El Limon, Dominican Republic
30 000 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 13,667,280
betwenn el portillo and el limon we have a airport for sale inactive with a surface of 30000…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir