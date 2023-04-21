Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. La Altagracia
  4. Hotels

Hotels for sale in La Altagracia, Dominican Republic

Higueey
2
Hotel in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Hotel
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
1 223 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,185,265
The building has 20 apartments 6 with two bedrooms and 14 with one bedroom with their bathro…
Hotel in Friusa, Dominican Republic
Hotel
Friusa, Dominican Republic
600 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 547,045
Hotel appartments, currently operating through Booking Airbnb for sale. 9 fully equipped ro…
