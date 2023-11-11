Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Czech Republic
  4. okres Brno-mesto

Commercial real estate in okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic

1 property total found
Futurum Shopping Center Brno A Modern Retail Experience For Sale in okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
Futurum Shopping Center Brno A Modern Retail Experience For Sale
okres Brno-mesto, Czech Republic
  + 2 images **Welcome to Futurum Shopping Center** Discover the future o…
€51,00M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir