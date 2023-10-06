Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Czech Republic
  4. Real estate for investment

Mountain View Investment properties for Sale in Czech Republic

сommercial property
64
hotels
21
apartment buildings
8
Investment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment 14 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Bystrice, Czech Republic
Investment 14 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Bystrice, Czech Republic
Rooms 14
Number of floors 3
This property boasts a rich history, having served as a primary school, a guesthouse, and a …
€718,105
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir