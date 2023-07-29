Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Cyprus

Commercial real estate in Cyprus

Cyprus
463
Greater Nicosia
152
Limassol
139
Pafos
58
Nicosia
53
Larnaca
43
Strovolos
27
Mesa Geitonia
21
Show more
2 properties total found
Commercial in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 1 050 m²
€ 3,000,000
Commercial 1 room in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 1050 sq.meters in Limassol. There are solar panels for water heating an…
€ 3,000,000

Properties features in Cyprus

hotels
offices
shops
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir