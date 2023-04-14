Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Strovolos, Cyprus

Commercial 1 roomin Strovolos, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Strovolos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 990,000
For sale business of 945 sq.meters in Nicosia. The owners will be leaving the furniture with…
Commercial 1 roomin Strovolos, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Strovolos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
For sale business of 169 sq.meters in Nicosia. The owners will be leaving the furniture with…
Commercialin Strovolos, Cyprus
Commercial
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
The subject property has an even surface and is located in Strovolos municipality. It i…
Shopin Strovolos, Cyprus
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
A shop in Agios Vasileios quarter in Strovolos. It is a part of a building located on a corn…
Commercialin Strovolos, Cyprus
Commercial
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
A two-storey mixed-use building in Strovolos, Nicosia.The buiding consists of an 115sqm shop…
Commercialin Strovolos, Cyprus
Commercial
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
A four floor commercial building in Strovolos.The building occupies two plots.The building c…
Commercialin Strovolos, Cyprus
Commercial
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
Six-storey commercial building in a central and lively location in Kaima…
Shopin Strovolos, Cyprus
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
A shop in Chryseleousa quarter in Strovolos.The shop has an internal area of 62sqm and 25sqm…
Shopin Strovolos, Cyprus
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
A shop on the ground floor of a building, Strovolos.It consists of a 208sqm ground floor and…
Commercialin Strovolos, Cyprus
Commercial
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
A commercial building in Strovolos.It consists of underground parking, two shops on the grou…
Shopin Strovolos, Cyprus
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
This is a shop on the ground floor of a building in Kaimakli, Nicosia.It comprises of a grou…
Shopin Strovolos, Cyprus
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
A three storey building formerly occupied by a supermarket, which has been erected on three …
Commercialin Strovolos, Cyprus
Commercial
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
An incomplete commercial building and the adjoining a piece of land in Strovolos, Nicosia.It…
Commercial 1 roomin Strovolos, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Strovolos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
The asset is a leasehold industrial warehouse in the Government Industrial Zone of Strovolos…
Commercialin Strovolos, Cyprus
Commercial
Strovolos, Cyprus
€ 5,500,000
Commercial building on a main avenue in Nicosia.The property consists of three floors with a…
Shopin Strovolos, Cyprus
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
Ground floor shop with a mezzanine level in Strovolos Municipality, in Nicosia District.This…
Shopin Strovolos, Cyprus
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
Two brand new shops on Main Avenue for sale.The internal area is 60 sq.m. plus 33 sq.m. mezz…
Officein Strovolos, Cyprus
Office
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
Offices for sale in a commercial building, in a very desirable location in the commercial he…
Officein Strovolos, Cyprus
Office
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
Offices for sale in a commercial building, in a very desirable location in the commercial he…
Shopin Strovolos, Cyprus
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
A shop in on the ground floor of mixed-used in Kaimakli, Nicosia.It comprises of a 192sqm op…
Shopin Strovolos, Cyprus
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
A shop in Nicosia.The shop comprises of a 75sqm retail area, a 47sqm mezzanine and a 160sqm …
Officein Strovolos, Cyprus
Office
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
This is an office on the 4th floor of a 5-storey building in Strovolos Municipality, Nicosia…
Shopin Strovolos, Cyprus
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
Two-storey commercial building with basement is located on Strovolou Avenue in Strovolos, Ni…
Officein Strovolos, Cyprus
Office
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
Twelve office units with a total area of 2.210 sqm, a 27-year old commercial …
Commercialin Strovolos, Cyprus
Commercial
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
Great location with high potentials!This corner building has a basement, ground floor, mezza…
Officein Strovolos, Cyprus
Office
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
Modern and spacious office space of 200sqm, in a fantastic location on Stavrou Avenue.This i…
Commercialin Strovolos, Cyprus
Commercial
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
Commercial building in an excellent location in Strovolos Municipality, on one of the busies…
Shopin Strovolos, Cyprus
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
Shopin Strovolos, Cyprus
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
This brand new shop on the ground floor now for sale. The internal area is 86 sqm plus 86 sq…
Shopin Strovolos, Cyprus
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
LocationBest office Location in Cyprus.On a busy Avenue, Nicosia opposite Army Head Quarters…
