Show properties list
Realting.com
Cyprus
Nicosia District
Greater Nicosia
Strovolos
Commercial real estate in Strovolos, Cyprus
32 properties total found
Commercial 1 room
Strovolos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 990,000
For sale business of 945 sq.meters in Nicosia. The owners will be leaving the furniture with…
Commercial 1 room
Strovolos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
For sale business of 169 sq.meters in Nicosia. The owners will be leaving the furniture with…
Commercial
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
The subject property has an even surface and is located in Strovolos municipality. It i…
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
A shop in Agios Vasileios quarter in Strovolos. It is a part of a building located on a corn…
Commercial
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
A two-storey mixed-use building in Strovolos, Nicosia.The buiding consists of an 115sqm shop…
Commercial
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
A four floor commercial building in Strovolos.The building occupies two plots.The building c…
Commercial
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
Six-storey commercial building in a central and lively location in Kaima…
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
A shop in Chryseleousa quarter in Strovolos.The shop has an internal area of 62sqm and 25sqm…
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
A shop on the ground floor of a building, Strovolos.It consists of a 208sqm ground floor and…
Commercial
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
A commercial building in Strovolos.It consists of underground parking, two shops on the grou…
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
This is a shop on the ground floor of a building in Kaimakli, Nicosia.It comprises of a grou…
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
A three storey building formerly occupied by a supermarket, which has been erected on three …
Commercial
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
An incomplete commercial building and the adjoining a piece of land in Strovolos, Nicosia.It…
Commercial 1 room
Strovolos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
The asset is a leasehold industrial warehouse in the Government Industrial Zone of Strovolos…
Commercial
Strovolos, Cyprus
€ 5,500,000
Commercial building on a main avenue in Nicosia.The property consists of three floors with a…
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
Ground floor shop with a mezzanine level in Strovolos Municipality, in Nicosia District.This…
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
Two brand new shops on Main Avenue for sale.The internal area is 60 sq.m. plus 33 sq.m. mezz…
Office
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
Offices for sale in a commercial building, in a very desirable location in the commercial he…
Office
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
Offices for sale in a commercial building, in a very desirable location in the commercial he…
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
A shop in on the ground floor of mixed-used in Kaimakli, Nicosia.It comprises of a 192sqm op…
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
A shop in Nicosia.The shop comprises of a 75sqm retail area, a 47sqm mezzanine and a 160sqm …
Office
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
This is an office on the 4th floor of a 5-storey building in Strovolos Municipality, Nicosia…
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
Two-storey commercial building with basement is located on Strovolou Avenue in Strovolos, Ni…
Office
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
Twelve office units with a total area of 2.210 sqm, a 27-year old commercial …
Commercial
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
Great location with high potentials!This corner building has a basement, ground floor, mezza…
Office
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
Modern and spacious office space of 200sqm, in a fantastic location on Stavrou Avenue.This i…
Commercial
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
Commercial building in an excellent location in Strovolos Municipality, on one of the busies…
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
This brand new shop on the ground floor now for sale. The internal area is 86 sqm plus 86 sq…
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
LocationBest office Location in Cyprus.On a busy Avenue, Nicosia opposite Army Head Quarters…
Search using the map